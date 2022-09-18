Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes that the period following the international break and the start of the World Cup will be a key spell for his side.

The Magpies have flattered to deceive in the Premier League this season, with just one win from their seven games this season.

Howe saw his side held to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park by manager-less Bournemouth on Saturday to continue a run of frustrating results.

Following the international break Newcastle are due to take on Fulham, while the fixtures then come thick and fast before the mid-season pause for the winter World Cup.

And Howe believes that as such, Newcastle will be entering a period which will be key for their season.

“We’ll give them a bit of time off at the beginning of next week, and a chance to just regroup mentally”, Howe was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“It’s a very busy period when we return, and it’s going to be a key spell before the World Cup.

“How well we do in this next group of games will be very important.”

Newcastle last won a Premier League game at the start of August when they saw off Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.