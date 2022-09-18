The Magpies have flattered to deceive in the Premier League this season, with just one win from their seven games this season.
Howe saw his side held to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park by manager-less Bournemouth on Saturday to continue a run of frustrating results.
Following the international break Newcastle are due to take on Fulham, while the fixtures then come thick and fast before the mid-season pause for the winter World Cup.
And Howe believes that as such, Newcastle will be entering a period which will be key for their season.
“We’ll give them a bit of time off at the beginning of next week, and a chance to just regroup mentally”, Howe was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.
“It’s a very busy period when we return, and it’s going to be a key spell before the World Cup.
“How well we do in this next group of games will be very important.”
Newcastle last won a Premier League game at the start of August when they saw off Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.