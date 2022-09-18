Manchester City are pushing to beat both Leeds United and Liverpool to the signature of highly rated midfield prospect Cole Brannigan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brannigan has caught the eye with his progress and potential, with the midfielder currently on the books at Northern Irish club Linfield.

Liverpool and Leeds are both tracking the Northern Ireland Under-16 international with an eye on bringing him to England to continue his development.

The pair though face losing out on Brannigan to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Manchester City have had the midfielder on trial as they bid to close in on a deal and beat their rivals to his signature.

The club are hoping that their youth set-up and pathways are enough to convince Brannigan to snub interest from elsewhere and join.

Brannigan will weigh up his options and decide where his future development would best be served as he considers leaving Linfield.

The midfielder has also caught the attention of Graham Potter’s Chelsea, another club renowned for possessing a superb youth system.