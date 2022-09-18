Nottingham Forest will look to Europe for a new manager if they need to replace Steve Cooper, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The City Ground outfit spent heavily over the course of the summer transfer window to prepare for life in the Premier League, but they have had a tough start.

Forest sit second from bottom in the table and have collected just four points from their opening seven games; they have also conceded a whopping 17 goals.

Some have questioned whether Cooper could be let go, but the manager is rated at Nottingham Forest and they want him to sign a new contract.

If Cooper does not pen a fresh deal he could leave for a low compensation fee which may be as little as £1.5m.

Clubs could be attracted to the idea of landing Cooper and Nottingham Forest may be thrown into having to replace him.

And it is claimed that if they need to appoint a new manager then they will look to Europe.

The Nottingham Forest hierarchy would prefer to focus on Europe rather than dip into the domestic pool to find Cooper’s successor.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is available, but Forest’s preference for options abroad could rule out any hope he has of taking on the City Ground post.