Sunderland and Swansea City are battling over the services of former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Just 28 years old, Asghar has already started to earn a reputation as a good coach and recently left the set-up at Dundee United.

He is now a wanted man, with both Sunderland and Swansea keen to bring him in to work on their player development side.

The young coach has held talks with both Championship sides as he mulls where his next destination should be.

Sunderland and Swansea are hoping to be able to tempt Asghar to come on board and help with the development of their youngsters.

It remains to be seen which of the two Championship sides will win the race to secure Asghar’s services.

The 28-year-old operated as a midfielder during his playing days and turned out exclusively in Scottish football for a succession of lower league outfits.

He boast a UEFA A coaching license and worked in Motherwell’s youth set-up before then spending time with Scotland on their performance schools programme and ultimately heading to Dundee United.