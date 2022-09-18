West Ham United boss David Moyes believes his side have lost momentum and been set back by losing away at Everton.

A Neal Maupay goal early into the second half handed Everton all three points in the Premier League encounter at Goodison Park as it finished 1-0 to the Toffees.

The result leaves Moyes’ West Ham sitting inside the Premier League’s bottom three with just four points to their name from seven league outings.

Moyes pointed to West Ham’s win at Aston Villa as evidence they have been doing well enough, but admits that losing at Goodison Park will change views.

The Scot thinks West Ham have lost the momentum they built up over the last two season and need to now quickly rediscover it.

“Not so good today but it’s been better [recently]. We played well against Chelsea and Tottenham, a couple of games in Europe we’ve done OK in. We won at Villa. We were doing OK”, Moyes told BBC Sport post match.

“A result like this makes it look like you’re not. I couldn’t say we deserved a victory but I don’t think there was a lot between the teams.

“I don’t think we’re that far of. But we’ve lost that momentum we had for a couple of years. We need to get it back quickly.

“Today the bulk of our players played the last couple of years and that’s the disappointing thing”, the West Ham boss added.

West Ham will have to wait until after the international break to try to get back to winning ways, when they welcome Wolves to the London Stadium on 1st October.