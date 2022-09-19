Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has espoused the importance of both the players and the coaching staff knowing the identity of the club.

Marsch took over the head coach’s role at Elland Road during troubled times following the sacking of legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa and ensured Premier League survival at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Whites began the season with two wins and a draw, but are now winless in their last three games, with fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United postponed.

Marsch believes that it is important for the players and his staff to know the identity of the club and what it means to pull on a shirt with that crest.

The 48-year-old tactician also noted that the fighting spirit embodied by the people of Yorkshire is one they want to see the players emulate.

Moreover, Marsch pointed out that he is made of similar stuff, which is one of the reasons why he fits in seamlessly into the fabric at Elland Road, and that both the team and the fans will continue to grow together by showcasing that fighter’s mentality.

“It’s massively important because, playing in front of these fans, you have to know the identity of the club, what Elland Road is, what it means, the identity of Yorkshire and the type of people here, what’s important to them, what they want to see on match day, which, of course, [is] they want to see a quality football team, but they want to see eleven fighters on the pitch at all moments”, Marsch was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“I’ve said this before, it’s why I think I fit here because this is the way I’m built, to never back down and be ready for every challenge.

“We have a team that has shown that already.

“I think already the team and the fans are embracing and will continue to grow in that way.”

Leeds dropped down to eleventh position in the league table after their visit to Old Trafford was postponed, level on points with Bournemouth and Newcastle United.