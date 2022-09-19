Sunderland defender Aji Alese, who joined the Black Cats from West Ham United this summer, has pointed to the lift that the fans gave him during his last two appearances.

Alese played predominantly for the Hammers’ Under-23s prior to his move and was brought into the Black Cats’ starting line-up for the away games against Reading and Watford after an injury to Dennis Cirkin.

A centre-back by trade, Alese was drafted in at left-back for the trip to Vicarage Road and scored the first of two equalisers in a 2-2 draw, for his first senior goal.

Alese sought to highlight the lift he got from the crowd during those games in comparison to when he played for the Under-23s with West Ham.

The 21-year-old defender referred to the fans’ response to a challenge he made at Reading and stated it was a different feeling entirely to playing in front of a much smaller number earlier in his career.

Alese stressed the need to put on a show for the fans, many of whom travel for long hours to make it to the stadiums, and endeavour to give them the highlight of their day or week.

“I was saying the other day that the crowd can really lift you so that’s a difference between the 23s”, Alese said to the Sunderland Echo.

“I remember at Reading I made a challenge in the first half and the crowd was behind me, giving you a lift, whereas in 23s football you might not get that.

“It’s been enjoyable and when we got the equaliser in the second half and we are celebrating in front of the fans it’s a completely different buzz to playing in front of a couple of hundred.

“Some of these fans, they are having like ten-hour round trips so you want to put everything on the line to try your hardest for them to make their day, to make their week.

“I’d say that’s a big difference.”

Sunderland are presently in fifth place in the Championship table after ten games and will play host to Preston North End after the international break in their next fixture.