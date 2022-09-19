Ireland legend John Giles has expressed his belief that Liverpool are currently lacking a midfielder who can control the flow of the game.

Liverpool’s subpar start to the season has seen their midfield come in for criticism, while the Reds have also had to contend with injuries in that area.

The Reds brought in Arthur Melo on deadline day of the January window, but there are question marks over the Juventus loan star’s ability to stay fit and secure a starting spot under Jurgen Klopp.

Giles thinks a midfielder who commands the middle of the park is a must for any team and gave the example of Graeme Souness as someone who used to do it expertly for Liverpool in the past.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Giles said: “What all teams need, [like used to be] for Liverpool, Graeme Souness, who commands the middle of the field, demands the ball at the right time and then he’s able to guide it from back to front.”

Giles, who starred in English football with Leeds United and won 59 caps at international level with the Republic of Ireland, believes that Liverpool have no one in the middle of the mark who can control the game, dismissing Thiago Alcantara’s ability to do so.

“When you get a great midfield player they know when to do things, like sometimes you slow it down, sometimes you hit it, somebody that’s actually controlling the game”, Giles added.

“They don’t have anybody like that.

“Thiago doesn’t do it, he does his good passes now and again.

“But [Jordan] Henderson has never done it, [James] Milner has never done it.”

Liverpool only entered the transfer market late in the window for a midfielder when Henderson picked up an injury and it remains to be seen if they have strengthened their midfield enough.