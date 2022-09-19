West Ham United manager David Moyes believes that his side needed an infusion of new blood during the summer transfer window as from February last year they were struggling.

Moyes’ charges were close to reaching the final of the Europa League last season, losing at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers also qualified for the current edition of the Europa Conference League by finishing seventh, a second successive top-seven finish in two seasons under Moyes’ stewardship.

Moyes says he recognised back in February that there was a slight dip in their performance levels, perhaps aggravated by the decision to not bring anyone in during the transfer window in January.

Despite the lack of reinforcements, West Ham were in contention to qualify for the Europa League once more and on the brink of a European final towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Scottish tactician made several signings during the summer, which means he had to integrate fresh faces, but insists that it needed to happen.

“If you look back then we would say we felt we were dropping down and we were aware of that. That’s why we have tried to improve it”, Moyes was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“I recognised back in February time that we weren’t quite as strong.

“We chose not to bring anyone in back in January and I could see it.

“But the truth is we got to a European semi-final, we were challenging until the last 20 minutes of the Premier League for sixth place.

“Let me tell you we weren’t dropping away that far – we were challenging.

“But I could just sense we needed new players.

“A lot of those players we are talking about played today and I have got to say I need them and I need them to play at their best.

”I’m the one who takes responsibility and I’ve got to get those players back at that level quickly.

“Hopefully we will do that.”

West Ham are presently situated in 18th place in the Premier League table, two points from safety, and will play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of October.