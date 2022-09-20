Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has revealed his delight to be amongst the France Under-21s again ahead of their international commitments.

Meslier has been the undisputed number one at Leeds since the end of the 2019/20 season and has made 95 appearances for the club.

But he is yet to break into the France senior squad and has continued to remain part of their Under-21 set-up.

He has started in their last three games and is back in the squad ahead of their fixtures during the international break.

The Leeds shot-stopper is happy to be back in the Under-21 set-up and amongst his compatriots.

He posted a photo on his Instagram feed and wrote: “Happy to be back with the national team.”

Meslier will hope to keep impressing for France Under-21s and Leeds and grab the attention of national team coach Didier Deschamps.

The France coach snubbed Meslier in favour of Alban Lafont, who replaced captain Hugo Lloris in the squad this week after he picked up an injury.