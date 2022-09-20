Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has heaped praise on winger Owen Dale for his play and the attitude with which he takes to the pitch, calling him a player with a really big heart despite his small stature.

Dale joined Pompey this summer on loan from Championship team Blackpool and has caught the eye with his performances for Cowley’s side.

The 23-year-old winger was a handful out on the left side of midfield against Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park on Saturday, a game that ended in a 2-2 draw, preserving Portsmouth’s unbeaten record in League One.

Cowley lauded Dale as a player the supporters could easily fall in love with and also pointed to the fact that he has an edge.

The 43-year-old tactician noted that Dale has a lot more to offer, highlighting his frustration at not finding the back of the net against the Pilgrims despite a wonderful performance.

Cowley also praised Dale’s attitude, particularly when facing bigger players, and referred to the previous game when he took on a left-back a foot taller expertly.

“Owen’s a good player, he’s spiky – I knew the Portsmouth supporters would like him. He’s got an edge, he’s just got an edge”, Cowley was quoted as saying by The News.

“I think there’s loads to come from him.

“He was in the office after the game watching the clips back from his counter-attacks, because he was frustrated he hadn’t added a goal to his good play.

“The way he played against Plymouth, he deserved a goal.

“Last Tuesday he played against a 6ft 3in left-back which is a challenge when you’re 5ft 7in.

“He says he’s 5ft 9in, so maybe he’s on tip-toes or he had his stilettos on!

“He has a big heart, a really big heart and he’s done great for us.”

Dale has a goal and an assist from ten appearances for Portsmouth so far this season, with Cowley’s side currently in second place in the League One table, level on points with leaders Ipswich Town but possessing a lower goal difference.