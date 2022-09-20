Sunderland loan star Jack Diamond has revealed that a big part of the reason he chose Lincoln City was because he saw how previous players who went to the club developed.

Diamond returned to Sunderland in the summer after an impressive loan spell at Harrogate Town, but with game-time hard to come by at the Stadium of Light, made the switch to Lincoln on loan.

Among the previous loan recruits at Lincoln include Brennan Johnson, who has two goals for Nottingham Forest this season in the Premier League, and Josef Bursik, who is the first choice goalkeeper at Stoke City.

Diamond stressed that Lincoln just had what was needed and they also showed him footage of the system in which they play to convince him.

The Sunderland winger has admitted that a big part of his motivation to come to Sincil Bank was the good progress made by players after signing on for the Imps.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Diamond said: “I think when it came to the final decision, they had what I needed.

“They showed me a lot of things on how they played and had a lot of clips on me and their system.

“The big one was seeing where their loan players have ended up now and I think they have a good record of bringing in loan players and them going on after and being successful.

“I think that was a big part of it and speaking to everyone there it seemed good.”

Diamond has started the season brightly for Lincoln, scoring four goals so far in three matches, including a hat-trick against Bristol Rovers.