Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy believes that West Ham United need to modify their style of play if they are to successfully integrate their new signings such as Lucas Paqueta, Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham managed successive top-seven finishes under David Moyes’ stewardship towards the end of the 2021/22 season, qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Currently, the Hammers are in the relegation zone, situated in 18th place in the Premier League table after seven matches, the last of which was Everton’s first win of the league campaign.

Murphy believes it is high time that West Ham and Moyes must evaluate when it is okay for them to go on the front foot as many of their new stars are more comfortable playing in a possession-oriented side.

While emphasising that it is not a call to go hammer and tongs by throwing every principle out the window, Murphy added that the Hammers must play more on the front foot, at least against certain teams.

“The way West Ham play, and which has got them success, has to evolve if he wants to integrate people like Paqueta because he needs the ball”, Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“He’s not particularly someone who you’re going to see the best of if he plays in a side that drops off teams and plays counter and sits deep.

“They went to Everton and they showed them too much respect.

“I know they’re hard to beat and I know that they always work off a good foundation, he [Moyes] always has.

“So, you can’t throw that out the window.

“But there are certain games against certain opposition where you can be a bit more on the front foot.

“If you’re going to sign Cornet, Paqueta, if you’re going to sign people like Scamacca, I think they have to be a little bit more adventurous and play on the front foot.”

West Ham will welcome struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are placed 17th in the Premier League table, to the London Stadium at the start of October.