Liverpool starlet Layton Stewart believes that he is fortunate to train with the Reds senior team and revealed that after training with the first-team he understands how difficult it will be to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Last year in March, the 20-year-old centre forward suffered a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for 13 months before returning towards the end of last season.

Stewart has begun this season impressively, netting three times in six games for Liverpool’s Under-21s side and his impressive form on the pitch has led Klopp to call the centre forward to train with the first-team on a frequent basis.

The 20-year-old considers himself fortunate to be able to train with the senior squad and admitted that after training with Klopp’s side he has realised how difficult it will be to break into the first-team.

Stewart revealed his aim to work hard and score more goals with the Under-21s to keep impressing Klopp and stressed his intention to train as often as possible with the first-team to demonstrate his abilities

“It’s been great for me and I’ve been fortunate to train with the first team quite a few times this season”, Stewart told Liverpool’s official site.

“It is a really good insight when you get the chance and you realise just how difficult it is, but that is my ultimate aim: to train with them as much as I can and try to show what I can do.

“I just have to keep working hard and scoring goals for the U21s and keep impressing.”

Stewart will be hoping that if he continues to impress at Under-21 level then he can further catch Klopp’s eye.