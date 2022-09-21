Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Manchester United and Liverpool could face disappointment in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

There is expected to be an arms race amongst the biggest clubs in Europe next summer for the services of midfielder Bellingham.

He is the top target for Liverpool, while Manchester United are also keen to land him after narrowly losing out on the midfielder when he decided to join Dortmund in the summer of 2020.

Dortmund are not resigned to losing the player next summer yet and it could take €150m to snare him out of the Westfalenstadion at the end of the season.

Fjortoft believes Bellingham is unlikely to make a decision over his future any time soon despite all the speculation.

He stressed that the midfielder could easily decide to stay one more season at Dortmund next summer, something which would disappoint both Liverpool and Manchester United.

The former striker took to Twitter and wrote: “I guess Jude will make up his mind in stages.

“First. Dortmund, Spain or England. Based on that which club will he go for?

“I can absolutely see him staying for another season at Dortmund.”

Manchester United’s director of football, John Murtough, has reportedly continued to keep in touch with Bellingham’s father since the Red Devils’ failed attempt to sign him in 2020.