Nottingham Forest are close to appointing Jose Segura as their new sporting director, as the Tricky Trees make an addition to their backroom staff, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Tricky Trees are in the Premier League for the first time this century and there have been already a lot of changes on the pitch at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest made more than 20 signings in the summer window and now it seems there will be a change behind-the-scenes as well.

Segura was claimed to be close to being appointed the sporting director of Olympiacos, who share the same owners as Nottingham Forest.

However, it now appears that he is on the verge of being appointed the sporting director at Nottingham Forest instead, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Segura has previous experience in the English game, working in the Liverpool academy for a spell from 2009 to 2012.

Steve Cooper also worked in the Liverpool academy during Segura’s tenure at Liverpool and it will be a reunion between the two, if indeed he does become the sporting director of Nottingham Forest.

Segura’s previous job was being the director of football at La Liga giants Barcelona, leaving his post in the summer of 2019.