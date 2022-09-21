Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is confident that England manager Gareth Southgate is keeping tabs on Whites winger Jack Harrison.

Harrison signed for Leeds in the summer of 2021 from Manchester City after three successive loan spells with the club and has established himself as a regular in the Whites’ starting line-up.

The 25-year-old winger has begun his season in an impressive manner and has featured in all six of Leeds’ opening fixtures, laying on three assists while scoring one goal.

Harrison represented England at Under-21 level, but has yet to represent the Three Lions at senior level, and Dorigo believes that the player is a contender for a spot in Southgate’s squad.

The former Leeds defender stressed that Harrison has developed into a mature winger and feels that the player has found consistency in his game.

Dorigo is certain that the England boss has his eyes on the 25-year-old and believes Harrison is in contention for the Three Lions World Cup squad.

“Jack has done fantastically well and he is such an honest player as well”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“You look at all the stats and he is effective and that’s the other thing – there is an end product and that is always improving.

“When he first came to Leeds, that’s what needed improving, but he has got better and better at that and he’s getting that consistency which is coming with that maturity as well.

“There’s no doubt that people should be starting to talk about Jack for England and no doubt Gareth Southgate has been watching and had his scouts out there watching Jack intently as well.”

Harrison will be hoping to continue his impressive form in the Premier League under Jesse Marsch this season and impress Southgate for a spot in his World Cup squad.