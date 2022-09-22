Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta is of the opinion that to be able to reach top ten on a regular basis in the Premier League would be considered a great success for the Whites.

In the 2020/21 season, Leeds returned to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus from the top flight and finished in ninth place under former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Last season, the Yorkshire outfit struggled to replicate their form and avoided relegation narrowly with a last-day win against Brentford.

Orta stated that Leeds’ goal is to consistently finish in the top ten in the next two years and emphasised the necessity for the team to maintain a healthy balance between caution and ambition in order to grow as a whole.

The Whites’ director of football stressed that Leeds are right now in no position to land a European spot and believes that being in the top ten on a regular basis would be considered a massive success given the competition in the Premier League.

“It is as problematic to be too conservative as it is to be too ambitious”, Orta told the Daily Telegraph.

“I think Leeds have to consolidate the project, to be between 14th and 10th, to take steps to reach the top 10 on a regular basis in two years’ time.

“And is it realistic to think about Europe? It is complicated”, he added.

“With the current business model in the Premier League, the top six is almost unattainable.

“Leicester and West Ham have broken through in recent years, but it’s not easy.

“To be in the top 10 would already be a great success.”

Leeds are currently sitting in eleventh place in the league table and next will take on Aston Villa on 2nd October.