Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty has revealed that Spurs boss Antonio Conte has changed the mentality of the whole club and stressed that he has made the players feel like winners.

Conte took charge of Tottenham last season in November and helped the club to finish above north London rivals Arsenal in the league table, earning qualification for the Champions League.

In the ongoing campaign, Conte’s side are undefeated in the Premier League and sit in third place, one point short of league leaders Arsenal.

Doherty, who has featured two times this season, is of the view that the Italian tactician has changed the mentality of the whole club and instilled a winning mentality into his players.

The right-back hailed the Italian as one of the best managers in the world and reflected upon Conte’s first meeting with the players, following which everyone was willing to do anything for the Spurs manager.

“He’s changed the whole mentality of the whole club. He’s made us feel like winners”, Doherty was quoted as saying by football.london.

“We know he’s obviously won a lot in the past and we’re kind of trying to do it.

“We have meetings, we have talks where afterwards you feel motivated.

“I remember when he first came in, we had a meeting and afterwards, you were ready to run through a wall for him.

“Look, he’s one of the best managers that has been around, so whatever he says, we listen to him.”

Conte’s side will take on league leaders and their north London rivals Arsenal on 1st October at the Emirates Stadium, after the international break.