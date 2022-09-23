Tottenham Hotspur academy coach Yaya Toure has advised summer signing Yves Bissouma to take care of himself given the demanding nature of the Premier League.

Bissouma, who admired Toure as a youngster, is now at the same club as the Manchester City legend.

However, their levels are different with Toure currently in charge of Tottenham’s Under-16 team, while Bissouma is plying his trade with the senior side.

The duo though sat down together for an interview, with Toure giving advice to the Ivory Coast-born player about the need to take care of himself given the ever-increasing demand of the Premier League.

“Take care of yourself. it’s really, really important because games in Premier League come week in, week out”, Toure told SPURSPLAY.

While for Toure playing has always been more important than training, he feels the need for a player to always make himself available, no matter whether it is in a match or on the training ground.

“Playing for me has always been [more] important than training.

“That doesn’t mean I say don’t train.

“You have to train and always try to be available as much as you can because for your development it is really, really important.”

Since arriving in the summer Bissouma has made himself an important part of Tottenham’s team under Antonio Conte, featuring in all but one league game.