Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci has admitted that Everton loan star Dele Alli was not initially on the club’s radar, but when the opportunity arose they were glad to take him.

After facing uncertainties over game-time at Everton, Alli made his way to Istanbul with Besiktas on a loan basis in the summer.

Alli is among a number of players who joined Besiktas in the summer from the English game, including the likes of Romain Saiss, Wout Weghorst and Cenk Tosun.

Kazanci has however let it be known that Alli was not a player that was initially on their summer target list.

The chance arose however to get the English star in through the door and as the Turkish Super Lig club were on the hunt for a player like him, the transfer happened.

“Dele Alli was not a player on our list, but opportunity for such transfers can arise”, Kazanci said in a press conference.

“We wanted to add such a player to our squad.”

Since coming to the Istanbul club, Alli has one goal in two appearances.

After missing a few games due to injury, he is expected to be back for the derby against Fenerbahce next weekend.