Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is of the view that Mallik Wilks’ performance against Burton Albion on Tuesday was a small glimpse of his talent, but insists there is no pressure on the Owls new boy.

In the summer window, the Sheffield Wednesday boss was adamant on strengthening the Owls’ final third, and he signed experienced attacker Wilks from Hull City.

The 23-year-old started his first game for Sheffield Wednesday in their midweek fixture against Burton Albion and marked his first start with a debut goal, but Moore’s side lost the game 3-2.

Wilks has made three appearances for the Owls this season since joining, and Moore stressed that he does not want to put pressure on the player because they are working hard to bring him up to speed.

Moore is of the opinion that Wilks’ performance against Burton only represented the tip of the iceberg in terms of his potential and is certain that the player is capable of doing much more.

“There’s more to come from him”, Moore was quoted as saying by Examiner Live.

“We are not putting any pressure on him.

“We’ve had to do a lot of work behind the scenes with him.

“What we saw in midweek was moments of brilliance from him.

“He gives us a different edge and dynamic to the team.

“I thought his use of the ball was good.

“It was a small glimpse of what he can bring us.

“He is in a better position and potentially nearer to starting games than he was two, three to four weeks ago.”

Last season, Wilks featured 20 times for Hull City in the Championship and netted three goals, while laying on one assist.