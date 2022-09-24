Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has emphasised the importance of having grand ambitions while also concentrating on the current situation.

The Whites have made a much better start to this season than the last, and can dream of more than the relegation fistfight they were involved in then.

At this stage, there are only three points separating the top six and Leeds, with the Whites even having a game in hand over sixth-placed Fulham.

With Leeds going on a good run to start the season, Roca himself insists he tries to focus on the present, because he views it as the most important thing.

Roca thinks it is essential that Leeds dream big, but at the same time they have to keep an eye on the present moment.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast, Roca said: “I try to focus always on the present moment, because I think it’s the most important.

“I think we have to dream big, but we have to focus on the most important part, our present, because it’s the most important.

“We started the season very well, the fans are connected with us, we are feeling comfortable.”

Leeds are currently in the middle of a month-long period without games and will hope to hit the ground running when they return to action at the start of October.