Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that Blues new boy Freddie Ladapo is looking forward to facing his former side Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

Ladapo joined Ipswich on a free transfer this summer upon the expiration of his contract with Rotherham United at the end of last season and has featured regularly in McKenna’s side, scoring two goals as well as providing two assists.

Before joining Rotherham, Ladapo spent one season with Plymouth Argyle and was the top-scorer for the club in the 2018/19 campaign, after scoring 19 goals.

McKenna praised Ladapo for his performance in Ipswich’s midweek EFL Trophy fixture against Arsenal Under-21s, where he scored a goal in the Blues’ 2-0 victory.

The Ipswich boss is of the view that the top of the table clash with Plymouth will draw a sizable crowd to Home Park and believes that the game will provide additional incentive for Ladapo as he will be playing against one of his former sides.

“His all-round game on Tuesday allowed him to get a lot of chances and he did a lot of things well”, McKenna told a press conference.

“It didn’t quite go his way in front of goal but that’s exactly what you have to do as a striker – keep making the right runs and getting in the right positions, trusting your instincts.

“He’s in good spirits, looking forward to the weekend.

“It’s a top of the table clash, with a big crowd, so I’m sure all of the players will be up for it.

“Motivation will be really high but it has that little extra edge when it’s against one of your former teams.

“I am sure it will add that little bit more to the game for him.”

Ladapo has featured in all Ipswich’s nine League One games, but the 29-year old is yet to score for the Blues in the league.