Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has insisted that the significance of the Blues league clash against Plymouth Argyle today will outweigh his feelings for his boyhood club.

Walton progressed through the ranks of Plymouth before departing for Brighton in 2013 and later joined Argyle on a short loan during 2015/16 season.

Last season, the 26-year-old goalkeeper initially joined Ipswich on loan and after impressing Kieran McKenna, made his move permanent in January by signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

Walton, who will make his 200th league appearance against Plymouth, admitted that it is a wonderful achievement and emphasised that it is a special one because it will be at Home Park against his boyhood club.

The Ipswich goalkeeper insisted that his feelings towards Plymouth will not affect him when he takes the pitch and stressed that his aim will be to put on a good performance, while keeping a clean sheet.

“When I used to watch them [Plymouth] as a 10-year-old, if somebody would’ve told me that I’d play 200 league games and that the 200th would be there then I’d have bitten their hand off”, Walton told Ipswich Town’s official site.

“It’s a really nice thing but I don’t think that it will get in the way of the importance of the game.

“The main thing is going there, putting on a good performance, getting the three points and hopefully getting another clean sheet.”

Walton has made nine appearances for McKenna’s side this season and kept five clean sheets, while conceding six goals.