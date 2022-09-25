Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley believes that it is a challenge for him and the rest of his coaching staff to make sure that young winger Reeco Hackett-Fairchild takes his talent onto the pitch.

The winger has featured in each of the nine games his side have played so far in the league, scoring a lone goal and setting up one more for his team-mates.

Hackett-Fairchild’s first goal of the campaign in the 94th minute of the match against Plymouth Argyle helped Portsmouth earn a crucial point last Saturday.

Cowley now feels the need for the 24-year-old to make the performance a benchmark and then try to raise his game to that level on a consistent basis.

He further recognises his coaching staff’s role in helping Hackett-Fairchild with that process.

“Reeco’s super talented – he lights up training every day”, Cowley was quoted as saying by The News.

“Honestly, I would say there’s not a passing week where he’s not the best trainer, on any given day.

“He’s a really talented boy and tactically really bright.

“We’re all working really hard to make sure that transcends on to the pitch because we know when it does we have a top, top player on our hands.

“It’s a challenge for all of us for that to happen – it’s his challenge and our challenge.”

Since joining Portsmouth in January 2020, Hackett-Fairchild has been out on two separate loan spells, at Bromley and Southend United.

He has still managed to feature in 47 games for Portsmouth, making ten goal contributions.