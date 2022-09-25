Ipswich Town new boy Marcus Harness is of the view that the Blues have a squad with good depth and believes that as the season progresses it will help his side.

This summer, Kieran McKenna’s side dug deep in the transfer window and came up with a host of signings to provide strength and depth in the Ipswich squad.

Ipswich are top of the League One table after securing 21 points in nine games, and McKenna’s side are undefeated in the league so far.

Harness, who is one of the summer signings and has established himself as a regular in the starting line-up, believes that Ipswich possess a squad with great depth.

The 26-year-old winger stressed that everyone in the squad is well capable of hurting opponents coming off the bench and insisted that the depth will be a massive help to Ipswich as the season progresses.

“When games do start to stack up, the depth and the quality in our squad suits us, compared to a lot of other teams in the league”, Harness was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“The depth that we have, everyone who comes in is just as dangerous as the next person.

“It’s working well and the boys at the top end of the pitch are pressing and doing a lot of running, so being able to go out there and go 100% for 60 minutes and then know that someone’s ready to come on and take your place and punish teams once they start to tire, it’s a good place to be in and we want to use it to our advantage.”

Harness has scored five goals so far this season for Ipswich and is the second leading goalscorer in the squad after Conor Chaplin.