Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes that Tottenham Hotspur can win something under the stewardship of serial winner Antonio Conte, but not the Premier League or the Champions League.

Conte has won league titles at the last three clubs he has managed in the shape of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Now the Spurs manager, the Italian tactician is touted to continue the cycle after successfully leading Tottenham to the current edition of the Champions League at Arsenal’s expense.

Jordan believes that nobody realistically expects either of Arsenal or Tottenham to win the Premier League, but added that there is every chance of Spurs claiming a trophy under Conte this season.

The 55-year-old noted that Conte might, in all likelihood, get his hands on either the FA Cup or the EFL Cup this campaign.

Jordan also added that there is a long way for both teams to go, though the potential is clearly there.

“Nobody would expect Arsenal to win the Premier League. There’s no point in building a narrative that’s a ridiculous one”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“No one expects these teams [Tottenham and Arsenal] to be winning Premier Leagues. They expect these teams to be competing and bridging the gap.

“I do expect Tottenham to win something with Conte.

“It certainly won’t be a Premier League and it won’t be a Champions League.

“It might be a League Cup or an FA Cup.

“And I think you’ll get a lot, very early as it is, you’ll see the development.

“All we’re talking about is the potential of these two teams.”

Spurs are presently one of the only two unbeaten sides in the Premier League, defending champions Manchester City being the other.

Conte’s side are level on points with the Citizens, but have a lower goal difference and sit a point behind current league leaders Arsenal.