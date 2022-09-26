Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has stated that he does not believe that his position at the club is under pressure and is optimistic that the Gas’ recent slump in performances will soon end.

Last season, Barton guided Bristol Rovers back to League One with a 7-0 thrashing of Scunthorpe United, giving them the required goal difference over Northampton Town to gain automatic promotion.

The Gas have only won two of their 12 games this season, and their run of form has them in the bottom half of the League One standings with an eight-game winless streak across all competitions.

The Bristol Rovers manager insisted that he does not feel under pressure to keep his job at the moment, but he acknowledges that if nothing seems to change in the following eight games, he will be under pressure.

However, Barton is confident that it is just a matter of time before Bristol Rovers will be able to turn things around soon and end their poor patch of form.

“For me, it’s going to turn. It’s only a matter of time, but I’m not stupid”, Barton was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“If we lose the next eight games and we’re sitting not winning a game in 15 or 16 in all competitions, then of course pressure would naturally come on the job and I’m cool with that.

“I can walk out of this club tomorrow with my head held high, knowing we’ve made a positive impact on the club in the time I’ve been here.

“At some point in the future, whether that’s 15 years or 15 minutes, that will happen where a manager will leave and somebody new will come in.

“But I don’t feel under pressure, weirdly, because myself and the owner and the fanbase and the players, we’ve been through this cycle before and I know I’ve got absolute support.

Next Saturday, Bristol Rovers will take on Exeter City, who the Gas’ have failed to beat in their last three meetings.