Allan Saint-Maximin is unlikely to be involved in Newcastle United’s clash against Fulham next weekend, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old winger has missed the last four Premier League games for Newcastle due to a hamstring injury he picked up towards the end of last month.

Newcastle have been cautious about his recovery and rehabilitation and there were murmurs of him returning to action after the break.

However, it has been claimed that it is still unlikely that the Frenchman will be fit in the coming days.

Allan-Maximin is not expected to be fit to be in the Newcastle squad for the game against Fulham next weekend.

The Frenchman is set to continue his rehabilitation process and Newcastle are keen to not rush him back.

However, it is another injury blow for Eddie Howe, who is now sweating over the availability of a few key players.

Bruno Guimaraes has left the Brazil camp and will be returning to England earlier than expected due to an injury he picked up during international duty.

It is not expected to be a serious problem but he will be assessed once he reports back to Newcastle’s training base.

Callum Wilson is in line to return to the Newcastle squad ahead of their trip to Fulham next weekend.