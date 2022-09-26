Simon Jordan has stressed that Watford’s ownership model is such that they do not mess about and are quick to sack managers if they are unsure about the prospects of success.

Manager Rob Edwards was sacked after ten games in the Championship and has been replaced by Slaven Bilic on an 18-month contract, depending on the availability of a work permit.

Bilic will be the Hornets’ fifth new manager in the last 12 months, part of a hire-and-fire policy that they have adhered to strictly in recent years.

Jordan noted that the ownership model allows them only to get rid of whoever they do not fancy though it is far from an ideal situation.

The 55-year-old also pointed out that Watford neither spend huge amounts of money in the transfer market nor do they invest huge sums into the football club.

Jordan highlighted that the policy is one that clearly works for Watford, given their recent track record of promotion to the Premier League on a regular basis.

“It works for Watford in terms of they get up and down into the Premier League relatively regularly. And depends what you think their aspirations are and what they’re prepared to spend and what their model is”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“If you think it’s a footballing decision and you stay in Premier League, or not stay in the Premier League by the policies they’re taking, I don’t know.

“But from a Watford point of view, what would you expect them to achieve? They don’t spend huge amounts of money in the transfer market.

“They don’t spend a huge amount of investment in the football club. They’ve got an ownership model where they don’t muck about.

“If they don’t fancy somebody they get rid of them. I’m not saying this is ideal. I think the only person who will be slightly smiling at this is Dale Vince.

“Because I don’t think he was particularly impressed with the way that Rob Edwards left Forest Green [Rovers].

“And it’s ironic how the bottle spins. You think the grass is greener somewhere else and ultimately it’s not.“

Watford are presently placed tenth in the Championship table and will be looking to rise rapidly under Bilic.