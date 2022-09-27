Former Newcastle United midfielder James Troisi has stressed the importance of Garang Kuol keeping his head and not getting arrogant in order to develop further.

Newcastle are finalising a deal to sign the 18-year-old forward from Central Coast Mariners and he is expected to join in the January transfer window.

Kuol recently made his debut for Australia and Newcastle believe that they are on the verge of signing a serious young talent, who is also wanted at Celtic and Borussia Dortmund.

Troisi was once considered a wonderkid when he joined Newcastle, but failed to justify his billing and left the club without even making a single appearance for them.

He stressed that Kuol has already shown in his limited appearance that he is talented but insisted that being at Newcastle will be a different level for him if the deal is completed.

Troisi stressed that the ability is there but he is hopeful that his compatriot gets the right advice and puts his head to the ground in order to realise his potential.

“There’s definitely something there”, Troisi told the Chronicle.

“He’s young, he’s raw, he’s fast.

“He has not played a lot of football but the bits he’s played, he’s shown he’s got a bit about him.

“It’s not going to cost Newcastle too much and if it works out, what could he potentially be worth to the club?

“It’s definitely a different ball game and, if it ends up happening, he will realise very quickly what it’s about.

“In Australia, a young kid with ability gets blown up quite quickly, which it has done with him.

“He has not played many minutes at all – he’s just made his debut for the national team – but we need good young players.

“There’s plenty of ability there.

“You just hope he gets led in the right direction and keeps his head switched on and doesn’t get cocky.

“If he does, he will get knocked back pretty quickly.”

Kuol has an outside chance of going to Qatar as part of Australia’s World Cup squad this winter, which could further raise his profile.