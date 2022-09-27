Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis has admitted that Saturday’s game against Portsmouth is a big game for his side and stressed that the Blues need to put on a show for their supporters.

The Blues have only accrued one point in their last two league contests, and after Sunday’s loss to Plymouth Argyle, they saw their position in the league table drop from first to second.

Next Saturday, Ipswich will take on Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth, who are still undefeated in League One and are in third place in the league table.

Davis is of the view that a large crowd will gather at Portman Road on Saturday and believes that he and his team-mates have to put on a great display in front of the home fans.

The 22-year-old acknowledged that the game against Pompey will be important and expressed his hope that his team will return to winning ways against Cowley’s group.

“We have a big game on Saturday at home which will have an amazing crowd, so we have to put on a show for them”, Davis was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“It’s early in the season and we play teams twice, so we’ll keep going and going.

“We have to take it game by game and can’t look back and dwell on things.

“We will obviously look back on it when we’re next in but we need to get right for Saturday.

“Hopefully we can get ourselves on a winning streak again.

“We have a strong team and we have to keep pushing.”

Last season, Cowley’s side failed to get the better of Ipswich in both of their meetings and will be eager to put those outcomes behind them this time around.