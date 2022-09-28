Central Coast Mariners attacker Garang Kuol is due in England in the coming days ahead of a medical with Newcastle United, according to the Chronicle.

Newcastle are on the verge of completing a deal to sign the 18-year-old Australian forward, who is set to join in the winter transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund, Celtic, Barcelona and VfB Stuttgart were all interested in getting their hands on Kuol, but he is on the cusp of agreeing on a deal to sign for Newcastle.

A fee is more or less agreed between the clubs, but the youngster is yet to agree on personal terms with Newcastle.

However, the forward is set to arrive in England in the coming days to finalise an agreement and undergo a medical.

Newcastle believe that they have their man and a deal is close for him to move to the club.

He has caught the eye of several clubs with his form in recent months and recently made his debut for Australia.

Kuol has a chance of being in the Australia World Cup squad and Newcastle have worked hard to get the move agreed upon before he further enhances his reputation this winter.

However, Newcastle are still worried about not getting a work permit for him and the youngster could be loaned out once he agrees to join the Magpies.