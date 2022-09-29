Celtic full-back Greg Taylor has warned his side about the tactical changes Motherwell have undergone since the arrival of Steven Hammell as the man-in-charge at Fir Park.

Motherwell have been working under the 40-year-old since the departure of Graham Alexander in July following their exit from the Europa Conference League.

Though Hammell was initially given the job on a temporary basis, he is now in full charge and has implemented his own style of play.

Having taken a closer look at their next opponents, Taylor has come to realise that Hammell’s team tend to build their play from the back.

Though Motherwell will present more challenges for Celtic, Taylor insists that his side will focus on their own strengths and weaknesses.

“They’ll be a difficult opponent”, Taylor told his club’s official website.

“They’ve had a change of manager and I think they’re playing a wee bit more out from the back and trying to play a bit more football.

“So that again brings with it more challenges for us, but as a team we try to focus on what we do and bringing our strengths to the party.

“And if we can do that on Saturday, we know we will be difficult to stop, but equally we know we need to be right at it.”

Celtic will head into Saturday’s game at the back of a 2-0 defeat against St Mirren a fortnight ago and with boss Ange Postecoglou looking for a response from his side.