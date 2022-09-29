Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom believes that the Blades have made a strong start to the season, but knows that his side must perform when it will count most at the end of the year.

Heckingbottom’s side are on top of the table with 23 points from ten matches and are undefeated in the league since their opening Championship fixture in August against Watford.

At Bramall Lane on Saturday, Sheffield United will play host to John Eustace’s Birmingham City, as they look to continue their good form.

The Blades manager insists that while his side are pleased with how the season has started, it is the points scored at the conclusion of the year that matter, not the number of points they now have.

Heckingbottom pointed out that Sheffield United’s good start to the season does not guarantee them promotion, but to achieve that, his side need to perform at the end of the season when it will matter most.

“It doesn’t matter how many we’ve got now”, Heckingbottom was quoted as saying by The Star.

“It’s all about how many points we’ve got at the end of the season. That’s the only thing I’m really bothered about.

“Yes, we’re delighted with the start the lads have made. Of course we are.

“Does it guarantee anything, though? No. It doesn’t.

“Not a thing, because nothing is ever decided in September or October.

“It’s all about making sure you’re where you want to be at the end.

“I know people will sigh at that. But it’s true. That’s when it matters. That’s when prizes or whatever get handed out.”

Sheffield United have not lost any games at Bramall Lane this season and Heckingbottom’s side will be eager to maintain their home form against Birmingham City.