Everton manager Frank Lampard has confessed that he had to have a difficult conversation with Tom Davies, after his performance in the Merseyside derby, concerning his omission from the starting line-up against West Ham United.

After beginning the season with a pair of losses, things began to stabilise for Lampard’s side as they managed four draws on the trot.

The Toffees then got their first win of the league season against the Hammers before the international break and climbed up to 13th place in the Premier League table as a result.

Lampard, when asked about Tom Davies who was not included in the starting line-up against West Ham after his performance in the Merseyside derby, stated that it was a decision he had to make given he has six fit midfielders now fighting it out for three spots.

The 44-year-old tactician noted that he had to ensure all his players were ready to go on at a moment’s notice and that he spoke to Davies about his omission, who though not understanding of the decision took it in his stride.

“Tom Davies, I think he was unfortunate [to miss out after his performance against Liverpool].

“They’re tough decisions and I spoke with Tom, I get on really well with Tom”, Lampard said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Southampton.

“He was, not understanding I think as he wants to play, but when I have six fit midfield players for three positions, I have to have those conversations and I have to get everyone ready to go on at all times.”

Lampard opted for a midfield three of Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi and Amadou Onana against West Ham but now has multiple selection headaches thanks to the availability of Davies, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner.

Everton will face 14th-placed Southampton at St. Mary’s on Saturday with both teams level on points currently; the Toffees having the better goal difference.