Everton winger Anthony Gordon has insisted he would be a bit silly if he was not eyeing making the England 2022 World Cup squad, but has acknowledged that he will face tough competition.

The 21-year-old left winger made 35 league appearances, scoring four premier league goals last season, and was subject of several Chelsea bids this summer

Gordon has featured nine times for Everton this season, registering two goals and on Tuesday, he helped England Under-21s in a 3-1 friendly victory over Germany.

The winger is yet to make a senior appearance for Gareth Southgate’s side, but Gordon admitted that he would be a fool if he did not have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup.

Gordon declared that he is fully focused on breaking into Southgate’s World Cup squad, but admits that he has to fend off strong competition to do so.

“If I didn’t have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup then I would be a bit stupid”, Gordon was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“But I understand the squad is so good at the minute that it’s going to be really tough to get in.

“I’m 100 per cent focused on making the World Cup squad.

“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.

“It’s out of my control but I’ll definitely give it my best try.”

The 21-year-old is a regular in Frank Lampard’s starting eleven and will be eyeing a good run before the 2022 World Cup to impress the England boss.