Ipswich Town new boy Marcus Harness has revealed that working with Blues boss Kieran McKenna is an amazing experience and stressed that he is learning different perspectives and theories about the game.

The 26-year-old right winger featured for Portsmouth last season, scoring 12 goals and handing out seven assists in 44 outings for the club.

This summer, Ipswich signed Harness on a three-year deal for a transfer fee worth around £750,000, and striker Joe Pigott was loaned out to Portsmouth for the duration of the season as part of the deal.

Since joining the Tractor Boys, Harness has quickly established himself as a regular in McKenna’s team and has already scored five goals in 13 outings this season.

Harness revealed that it has been a brilliant experience to work with McKenna and believes that he is learning a great deal about football perspectives and different theories that he was not aware of previously.

The winger is of the view that McKenna has improved him and believes that Ipswich is the right place for him to be at the moment in his career.

Asked about what it has been like working with McKenna, Harness was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times: “It’s been amazing.

“I’m learning so much about the game and different players, different people, learning different ways – I feel like I know how good football feels and should feel when it’s going well, but the theory and different factors of why good things happen in a game maybe I didn’t know until now.

“I’m learning a lot of the theory and different ways to look at it.

“It’s exciting to be part of it, and I’m at a good point in my career now, at 26.

“I feel like it’s a great place to be and a great person to work with to push on and help me keep improving.”

Ipswich will entertain Harness’s former side Portsmouth on Saturday at Portman Road and the 26-year-old will be eager to put in a good performance against his old club.