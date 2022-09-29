Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte feels that playing with three in midfield could be a viable option, not just against Arsenal on Saturday, but for future games as well.

The Italian has preferred a three-man defence, with the two wing-backs constituting a four-man midfield.

In front of them now are an in-form Arsenal team, who have won six of the seven league games they have played so far and are currently placed at the top of the Premier League pile.

Being asked whether he could have to rethink the shape of his team heading into Saturday’s game, Conte revealed that playing with three midfielders could be an option he could think about.

“For sure it can be a good option because we have midfields who can play as a three”, Conte said at a press conference.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have been the two midfielders Tottenham have put their faith in, with Yves Bissouma coming on later on in Tottenham’s last game against Leicester City.

Conte was pleased with the performance of the summer signing in the 6-2 win against the Foxes.

“Bissouma when he came in against Leicester he played well and he is really well integrated with Pierre and Bentancur.

“Yeah, this could be an option, not only for tomorrow but for the future because if we need to give rest to other players, especially when you have this type of situation that happened with [Dejan] Kulusevski having a problem.”

Conte’s side have Champions League football on the agenda next week, when they head to Germany to play Eintracht Frankfurt.