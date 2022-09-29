Norwich City manager Dean Smith has revealed that he expects Newcastle United loan star Isaac Hayden back with his team in two weeks’ time.

Injury dogged Hayden’s season last time out and this campaign too he has been affected by it, even undergoing an operation on his knee.

The midfielder was loaned out to Norwich in the summer, but is back at Newcastle as he makes his recovery from injury.

Smith admitted that a review at Newcastle revealed Hayden had an effusion in his knee and thus the midfielder has not started training yet.

Nonetheless, the Norwich boss expects Hayden back at Carrow Road in two weeks, where he will hope to put his injury concerns behind him and finally get his season going.

“He had to go for a review back at Newcastle and they felt he had a slight effusion in the knee so he’s not trained yet”, Smith said in a press conference when asked about Hayden.

“I expect him back in the next two weeks.”

Due to his injury, Hayden has not made a single appearance for Norwich since moving there and in fact, he has not taken to the pitch this year even once.

Norwich are looking to get promoted back to the Premier League and Smith will be keen for the midfielder to return and add to his options.