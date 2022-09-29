Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes Sunderland are a fantastic side but is confident that the Lillywhites can get a result in their favour on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray, since his arrival, has managed to take seven points out of four games and has kept Sunderland in the top half of the Championship table.

Preston have won only one league game out of their last five and the most recent fixture ended with a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United on 17th September.

Next, Lowe will take his side to lock horns with Mowbray’s Sunderland, who have failed to win any of their last six meetings with Preston.

The Preston boss admitted that Sunderland are a good side with a great manager and stressed that the Stadium of Light is a tough place for the visitors.

However, Lowe added that his side have worked and on several aspects of their game and insisted that Preston are well capable of snatching points from fifth-placed Sunderland.

“We are going to a tough place which everyone knows, they are a good team and they have a fantastic manager”, Lowe said in a press conference.

“If we go there full of confidence and belief that we can get a result then I’m sure we can do it.

“We’ve worked a lot on finishing this week and overloads and attack v defence, and we will continue working on that and we want to take that in to our performances and start turning defeats in to draws and draws in to wins now.”

The last time when the both sides met at the Stadium Of Light was in March 2018 and the game ended 2-0 in favour of Preston.