Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes the crowd at Elland Road will play an important role when Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa visit on Sunday in the Premier League, while he is sure the Whites can get at them.

Jesse Marsch’s side have yet to record a win since the 3-0 success against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, with a draw and two losses, including the collapse at Brentford.

By contrast, the Villans are coming off the back of their two best results at home, a draw against Manchester City and a slender win against Southampton, which also included a clean sheet.

The Whites are unbeaten at home and Matteo expects them to be able to get at Aston Villa with the backing of the energetic crowd.

Matteo added that the players will have to work to feed off the energy and noise coming from the fans, something he expects Marsch will stress to his charges.

“I think we can get at Villa”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“I know they had a clean sheet in their last league game, but for me, at home, with this crowd at Elland Road, that’s what we’ve got to draw upon.

“We’ve got to draw upon our fans, the noise they bring, the energy and the players have got to be on that.

“I’m sure the manager will be telling the players, ‘These fans will get behind you. If you perform, they’ll back you 100 per cent.'”

Leeds are a point ahead of Aston Villa, with a game in hand as well, and a win could catapult them into the top half of the Premier League table.