Lukaku fell out with Thomas Tuchel last season after Chelsea paid a club-record fee to snare him away from Inter.
The Belgian made it clear that he would prefer a return to Inter and the two clubs agreed on a deal for him to move back to the San Siro on a loan deal.
The Serie A giants do not have an option to buy in the deal and there is a real possibility of Lukaku returning to Chelsea next summer.
And it has been claimed that Potter is willing to give the Belgian a chance to revive his Chelsea career.
The new Chelsea manager is open to holding talks with Lukaku at the end of the season in order to gauge whether he has a future at the club.
Any discussions would depend on Lukaku wanting to give himself a third chance of making it at Chelsea.
Inter have financial problems and any deal to sign the forward on a permanent contract would be complicated.
A second loan deal is a possibility but Chelsea would likely want to have a permanent solution for Lukaku one way or the other.