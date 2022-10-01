Graham Potter has not closed the door on Romelu Lukaku potentially reviving his Chelsea career next season, according to ESPN.

Lukaku fell out with Thomas Tuchel last season after Chelsea paid a club-record fee to snare him away from Inter.

The Belgian made it clear that he would prefer a return to Inter and the two clubs agreed on a deal for him to move back to the San Siro on a loan deal.

The Serie A giants do not have an option to buy in the deal and there is a real possibility of Lukaku returning to Chelsea next summer.

And it has been claimed that Potter is willing to give the Belgian a chance to revive his Chelsea career.

The new Chelsea manager is open to holding talks with Lukaku at the end of the season in order to gauge whether he has a future at the club.

Any discussions would depend on Lukaku wanting to give himself a third chance of making it at Chelsea.

Inter have financial problems and any deal to sign the forward on a permanent contract would be complicated.

A second loan deal is a possibility but Chelsea would likely want to have a permanent solution for Lukaku one way or the other.