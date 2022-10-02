Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth are tracking Watford goalkeeper Myles Roberts, who is currently out on a loan spell, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Young Eagles shot-stopper Roberts has been sent to spend the season on loan at Welling United to further his development.

Welling, under boss Warren Feeney, currently play in the National League South and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Weymouth on Saturday.

Despite being in the midst of a loan stint, Roberts is attracting interest from League One pair Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth.

Both clubs are on the lookout for a promising goalkeeper and are watching Roberts closely.

The shot-stopper has clocked ten appearances in the National League South for Welling so far, keeping three clean sheets.

Welling are unlikely to be keen on losing Roberts in the middle of the campaign, but the prospect of a League One move could be too much for the 20-year-old to resist.

Roberts has played for Crystal Palace in the Under-18 Premier League and the Premier League 2.