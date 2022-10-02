Newcastle United handed midfielder Elliot Anderson a lucrative contract of around £30,000 a week to keep him at the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Anderson turned heads with a series of inspired performances while on loan at Bristol Rovers last season, helping the Gas to win promotion to League One.

He was wanted on loan again by Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers in the summer, while a host of Championship sides were also keen to snap him up.

However, Anderson hugely impressed boss Eddie Howe over the course of pre-season and Newcastle recently locked him down on a new deal to secure his future.

It has been claimed that the Magpies handed Anderson a contract worth close to £30,000 a week to keep him.

The lucrative deal is a clear sign that Newcastle view Anderson as a first team player going forward.

Anderson, 19, turned out for Newcastle in their 4-1 thrashing of Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Scotland Under-21 international will be hoping to make more appearances in the top flight as the season unfolds.