Wolves have sacked Bruno Lage as manager and will commence the search for his replacement, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lage has been under huge pressure as Wolves boss following a poor start to the new campaign for the Molineux outfit.

Wolves went down to a 2-0 defeat away at David Moyes’ West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday and instantly questions were raised over Lage’s position.

Now Wolves have chosen to act and the Portuguese tactician has been sacked as manager by the club.

Wolves will now look for a replacement for Lage as they aim to quickly climb the league standings.

The club have so far picked up just six points from their opening eight Premier League matches and sit inside the relegation zone.

Wolves are next in action away at Graham Potter’s Chelsea before they then welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux.

It remains to be seen how quickly Wolves will be able to bring in a replacement for Lage.