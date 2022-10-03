Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he followed Rangers closely during the period that Steven Gerrard was in charge at Ibrox.

Gerrard ended Rangers’ long wait for a league title, stopping fierce rivals Celtic from winning ten-in-a-row and was then tempted to the Premier League to take over at Aston Villa.

Klopp’s Liverpool have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Rangers and the two will clash at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool boss has watched Rangers’ last three games to prepare, but indicated he followed the Gers more closely when Gerrard was in charge.

He feels the Liverpool legend enjoyed big success in Glasgow.

“When he [Gerrard] was there then we spoke, just how much he enjoyed it”, Klopp told a press conference when asked if he has spoken to Gerrard about Rangers given the meeting between the two.

“Since then not anymore to be honest.

“For me when Stevie was there I followed it closely, at least a look at the results at the weekend, and I think he enjoyed it a lot.

“He was very successful there; it was a big career move from Liverpool to Rangers.

“Now he is at Villa and that’s it.”

Rangers brought in Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst to succeed Gerrard, but he could not keep hold of the league title won under the current Villa boss.