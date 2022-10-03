Brighton & Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard has not closed the door for a potential exit from the Seagulls, stressing it depends upon the club that make a move for his services.

Trossard is in fine fettle for Brighton this season, starting every one of the club’s games and smashing in five goals along with providing two assists so far.

The Belgian star netted a hat-trick against Liverpool at the weekend and became only the third person to do so at Anfield in the Premier League.

Trossard conceded that it is tough to talk about the future at the present moment and insisted that any move would depend on the club coming in for him, as well as his feelings.

The Belgian star stressed though that he is happy at Brighton and is excited by what he can learn from new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Trossard, asked whether he could move, was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “It’s difficult to say anything about that now, it completely depends on which club would come.

“If I feel good and things are good on a private level… but I also know how good I am at Brighton, also with new coach Roberto De Zerbi it looks promising.

“I’m a little higher up the pitch now, which gives me more chances to score a goal.

“And the more chances you get, the more you can score.

“I think that’s the biggest difference from the last few years.”

Trossard’s contract with Brighton expires next summer and it remains to be seen if the club are able to tie him down to a new one.