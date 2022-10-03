Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett knows that his team-mates are disappointed after the loss to Ipswich Town, but insists they will pick up the pieces and move on to the next game.

Pompey lost their unbeaten record in League One after a 3-2 loss suffered at Portman Road on Saturday and now sit in fourth place in the league table.

Danny Cowley’s side still possess a game in hand on those ranked above them in the League One table, namely, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Raggett believes that the team are aware of their status as promotion contenders and added that the current crop are the best that Portsmouth have had during his time at Fratton Park.

The 28-year-old defender noted that Pompey have a good blend of experience and youth that comprises a strong group of characters.

Raggett acknowledged that looking back at the loss, they will be disappointed at the result, but will find a way to move past it and prepare for the next game that comes up on their schedule.

“I think me and the rest of the boys have never shied away from it: if you are at Portsmouth in League One, you should be expecting to get promoted”, Raggett was quoted as saying by The News.

“There’s no hiding away from that fact.

“People can talk about budgets and all the rest of it, but we’re Portsmouth in League One so we expect to get promoted for sure.

“This is the best squad we’ve had since I’ve been here.

“Not only that, but it’s a strong group of characters as well.

“I’m sure the fans can see we have a team full of leaders out there mixed with some youth as well.

“There’s a good balance here.

“We’ll look at this, be disappointed and then put it to bed and move on to the next one.”

Cowley’s side will face Aston Villa’s Under-21 team on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy and play host to 15th-placed Fleetwood Town on Saturday.